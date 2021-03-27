Parade plans proceeding for Memorial Day in Aiken

Plans are proceeding for one of the season's most popular events in downtown Aiken, with May 29 set as the date for the Memorial Day parade.
The event, organized by the Aiken County Veterans Council, normally includes representatives from dozens of organizations, but the 2020 event was scaled back significantly due to COVID-19. Hopes are for a larger event this year.
Starting time is 10 a.m., and the deadline to register is May 15.
The starting point is Park Avenue and Union Street (the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum).
Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands and veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register.
Sponsors for this year's event are Security Federal Bank, the Aiken Standard, Centerra, Southern Exposure Marketing, WKSX (radio) and Shellhouse Funeral Home.
Details are available at www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com and also via email at aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.