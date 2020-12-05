Nutcracker Tea is 'en pointe' for attendees despite pandemic

The 2020 Nutcracker Tea went off without a hitch Saturday despite several changes to the event's format, leaving the attendees dazzled as they got a true taste of "The Nutcracker" just two weeks before its opening night.
The Aiken Civic Ballet's annual event was planned for the summer to accommodate for changes spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, including limited seating and serving food in advance to the guests.
The tea session allowed Aiken's youngest ballet enthusiasts to munch on finger foods as music from the acclaimed ballet fluttered through the Aiken County Historical Museum where the event was held.
Performers for "The Nutcracker" were masked throughout the event, but such changes hardly deterred attendees.
Children and adults alike admired the Nutcracker-themed Christmas trees scattered throughout the building, as well as the dancers and their costumes.
Following a short performance from several of the dancers of the ballet, attendees received pictures and autographs from the dancers.
The new setup, though smaller than how the tea has been set up in the past, felt more intimate, and mirrored what a true tea party would feel like, said Tara Reeder, the Aiken Civic Ballet board president.
The Aiken Civic Ballet could decide to keep the setup the same in future Nutcracker Teas, Reeder added, but for now will just enjoy being able to have the pre-'Nutcracker' ballet tradition at all.
"To bring back the 'Nutracker' tradition brings in hope," she said. "This means a lot (to the dancers). It's their Christmas tradition."
Three performances of "The Nutcracker – Land of the Sweets" will be held Dec. 18-20 at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 340 Scholar Loop. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20.