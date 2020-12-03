Night of 1,000 Lights illuminates Downtown Aiken

Debbie Bredford, assistant manager at Aiken Antique Mall, said the store attracted more customers than last year's Night of 1,000 Lights. She said people were more cautious due to the pandemic, but courteous and friendly.
Debbie Bredford, assistant manager at Aiken Antique Mall, said the store attracted more customers than last year's Night of 1,000 Lights. She said people were more cautious due to the pandemic, but courteous and friendly.
Angie Holdorf, owner of The Paisley Peacock, prepares refreshments in the store during Night of 1,000 Lights.
Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee
Hundreds made their way to Downtown Aiken on Thursday night as shops stayed open late for the annual Night of 1,000 Lights event.
It was a night of shopping, dining and music for Aikenites and visitors. Musicians, including the all-female a capella group M'Aiken Music and father-son string duo Henry Wynn Jr. and Henry Wynn III, performed Christmas tunes throughout the night.
Holly Segar, owner of local shop A Fox's Tale, said the store had fewer customers than last year, but still had a steady flow. Customers were all compliant with the store's mask requirements, Segar said.
"I think people are ready to be out, doing something, trying to resume normal processes and events," Segar said.
One customer at A Fox's Tale, Erica Fica, spent her evening in Aiken shopping and trying local restaurants. The Alpharetta, Georgia resident came to Aiken as a volunteer for the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame.
"It's fantastic," Fica said of the Night of 1,000 lights event.
Ashley Washington, an intern at the Aiken Downtown Development Association, worked at the organization's booth in The Alley. The group sold holiday ornaments.
A recent USC Aiken graduate, Washington said she talked to at least 50 people at the booth by the end of the night.
Debbie Bredford, assistant manager at Aiken Antique Mall, said the store had a bigger turnout than last year's Night of 1,000 Lights.
Despite the cold weather and COVID-19 concerns, Bredford said the antique shop attracted out-of-towners from Georgia and more.
"Very friendly mood, fun shopping and, of course, wonderful salespeople," Bredford said of the event.
Debbie Bredford, assistant manager at Aiken Antique Mall, said the store attracted more customers than last year's Night of 1,000 Lights. She said people were more cautious due to the pandemic, but courteous and friendly.
Debbie Bredford, assistant manager at Aiken Antique Mall, said the store attracted more customers than last year's Night of 1,000 Lights. She said people were more cautious due to the pandemic, but courteous and friendly.