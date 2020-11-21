New York dance instructor steps up for Aiken dancers

New Yorker dance instructor Sarah Jo Fazio was determined to make her yearly instructional trip to Aiken's Burns Dance Studio this fall, pandemic or not.
The guest choreographer has instructed inspiring dancers in studios all over the United States for the majority of her career but has made it a commitment to visit Aiken for the last 20 years no matter the circumstances, a devotion that has impacted several of Aiken's youngest dancers.
Fazio began making the trip to Aiken after completing a dance tour in New York with Burns Dance Studio co-owner Corey Burns.
Her trip to Aiken this year was postponed from September to October to give the coronavirus atmosphere a chance to settle. The arts community in her home state of New York is making a slow recovery after everything from Broadway to street performances were stalled, though there is still uncertainty of when there may be a full return to normalcy.
"It's been really difficult and really frustrating for people in the arts this year," Fazio said. "The arts are considered secondary to other things that get funded, but whenever the world needs happiness or joy ... they turn to the arts."
Fazio still feels like family to Burns and his mother, Rhoda Burns, even two decades later. The choreographer said she thoroughly enjoys her time in Aiken, especially when she's teaching the students she's grown to know year after year.
"The kids work so hard, and they're so wonderful; and it's such an easy place to work when you get such great effort from everyone," Fazio said. "I would have it done it virtually if I had to. I love these kids so much."
Fazio has made lasting bonds with many of her Aiken students throughout the years, many of whom are phasing out of dancing lessons at Burns Dance Studio this year.
Her method of mentorship involves getting to know her students personally during breaks, and keeping in touch with some with social media.
Kara Willis, 18, could barely hold back tears as she spoke on the impact Fazio's mentorship has had on her life.
Willis, who will soon graduate from South Aiken High School and consequently finish her time as a student at Burns Dance Studio in Aiken, has been learning and dancing under Fazio's instruction since she was roughly 11 years old.
Though she's currently unsure how dancing is going to be a part of her adult life, Willis knows she wants to help people and has Fazio to thank for that.
"I've learned a lot from her, not just about dance, but about life," Willis said. "She tells us how to be the best you can be ... and to stay true to yourself and stick with what you believe in."
Willis plans to minor in dance alongside her nursing major in order to keep dancing "in her life."
Fazio is already making plans to return next year where she's excited to see new and returning students, hopefully sans face masks.
"I would be sad not getting to see them ..." Fazio said. "They're really special kids."