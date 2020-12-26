New Year's fireworks season kicks off in Aiken

It's almost time to light up the sky with colorful explosives to celebrate an end to 2020, so fireworks sales in the Aiken area have begun.

Signs advertising TNT Fireworks line East Pine Log Road, leading up to a fireworks stand stationed in front of Rejoice Fellowship Church in Aiken.

Pastor Randy Valandingham said the fireworks stand, which the church puts up every year as a fundraiser, has been up since Dec. 16 but usually sees the most New Year's business on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

"Lots of aerials, lots of finales, lots of kegs, lots of explosions. More explosions this year than ever," Valandingham said inside the tent Saturday afternoon.

Valandingham said the church's stock ranges in price from $11.99 to $349. The stand gets put up twice a year for the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.

Rejoice Fellowship's fireworks stand funds the church's children's ministry and vacation bible school, Valandingham said.

"That's how we support it, is through the sales of our fireworks," Valandingham said. "So everything goes back into our ministry, our kids' ministry."

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provides guidance online for fireworks safety. Here are some tips to stay safe while shooting off fireworks this week, according to DHEC: