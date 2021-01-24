Nashville recording artists Chapel Hart returning to Rose Hill in Aiken

Country trio Chapel Hart returns to Rose Hill in Aiken for a weekend of performances.
Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the trio’s debut single “Jesus and Alcohol” recently caught the ears and eyes of Nashville’s music tastemakers.
“We’re excited to be back in Aiken,” said Danica Hart. “We were so well-received when we played at The Stables back in October. We’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones.”
On Thursday, Jan. 28, the festivities begin at 6 p.m. with Dave Mercer hosting a Local Talent Showcase. Some of the region’s best musicians will perform, and Chapel Hart closes out the evening with their own set and singalong.
On Friday and Saturday, Chapel Hart will again perform at Sheffield's Restaurant at Rose Hill. The trio will perform through the evening with a chef’s select special menu and craft cocktails. Reservations are required, and a portion of the night’s proceeds benefit First Tee of Aiken.
Also on Saturday, Jan. 30, The Stables restaurant at Rose Hill features an oyster roast. Musician Brent Lundy provides the entertainment and Chapel Hart performs as musical guest.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, The Stables Restaurant hosts its weekly brunch. Singer-songwriter Josephine Johnson provides the music with Chapel Hart also performing.
Consisting of Grammy-nominated Danica Hart, her cousin Trea and sister Devynn, the ladies of Chapel Hart have been singing together since they were toddlers in their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi.
The trio have performed from the Deep South all the way to Eastern Europe.
Rose Hill in Aiken is under new management, and new owner Elizabeth Smith looks forward to offering these performances to the community.
“Chapel Hart is the real deal,” emphasized Smith. "We are lucky to host these talented women and share their musical grace and spirit with Aiken. Better catch them now because these ladies are going to be the next big thing.”
Rose Hill is located at 221 Greenville St. N.W. For more information, call 803-648-1181 or visit rosehillinaiken.com.