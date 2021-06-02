Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of June 4

"Spirit Untamed"
Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. With Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal and Marsai Martin. Directed by Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan (co-director). (1:27) PG
"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"
The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. With Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O'Connor. Directed by Michael Chaves. (1:52) R
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) PG-13
"Cruella"
A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry. Directed by Craig Gillespie. (2:14) PG-13
"Spiral"
A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. With Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. (1:33) R
"Wrath of Man"
The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. With Jason Statham, Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (1:59) R
Raya and the Last Dragon PG, 1 hour, 47 minutes
In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan. Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. (1:47) PG
H.G. Wells’ "The War of the Worlds" (1953)
A small town in California is attacked by Martians, beginning a worldwide invasion. With Gene Barry, Ann Robinson and Les Tremayne. Directed by Byron Haskin. Based on the novel by H.G. Wells. (1:25) G
"The Exorcist" (1973)
When a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her. With Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair. Directed by William Friedkin. Based on the novel by William Peter Blatty. (2:02) R