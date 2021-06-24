Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of June 25

"F9: The Fast Saga" NEW
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and John Cena. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) PG-13
"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius' wife Sonia. With Ryan Reynolds, Frank Grillo, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Morgan Freeman. Directed by Patrick Hughes. (1:39) R
"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. With James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki and Lennie James. Directed by Will Gluck. Based on the characters and tales of "Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter. (1:33) PG
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) PG-13
"Smokey and the Bandit" (1977)
The Bandit is hired on to run a tractor-trailer full of beer over state lines, in hot pursuit by a pesky sheriff. With Burt Reynolds, Sally Field and Jerry Reed. Directed by Hal Needham. (1:36) PG