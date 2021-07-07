Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of July 9

"Black Widow" NEW
A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War. With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) PG-13
"The Boss Baby: Family Business"
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business. With Alec Baldwin, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:47) PG
"The Forever Purge"
All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. With Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Will Patton. Directed by Everardo Gout. (1:43) R
"F9: The Fast Saga"
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and John Cena. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) PG-13
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) PG-13
"Cruella"
A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry. Directed by Craig Gillespie. (2:14) PG-13
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world. With Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Peter Coyote. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (1:55) PG