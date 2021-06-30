Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of July 2

"The Boss Baby: Family Business" NEW
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business. With Alec Baldwin, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris. Directed by Tom McGrath. PG
"The Forever Purge" NEW
All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. With Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Will Patton. Directed by Everardo Gout. (1:43) R
"F9: The Fast Saga"
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and John Cena. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) PG-13
"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius' wife Sonia. With Ryan Reynolds, Frank Grillo, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Morgan Freeman. Directed by Patrick Hughes. (1:39) R
"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. With James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki and Lennie James. Directed by Will Gluck. Based on the characters and tales of "Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter. (1:33) PG
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) PG-13