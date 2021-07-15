Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of July 16

"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" NEW
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. With Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll. Directed by Adam Robitel. (1:28) PG-13
"Space Jam: A New Legacy" NEW
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. With LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (1:55) PG
"Black Widow"
A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War. With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) PG-13
"The Boss Baby: Family Business"
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business. With Alec Baldwin, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:47) PG
"The Forever Purge"
All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. With Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Will Patton. Directed by Everardo Gout. (1:43) R
"F9: The Fast Saga"
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and John Cena. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) PG-13
"Cruella"
A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry. Directed by Craig Gillespie. (2:14) PG-13
"The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
Dorothy Gale is swept away from her home in Kansas to the magical Land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home and help her friends as well. With Judy Garland, Frank Morgan and Ray Bolger. Directed by Victor Fleming, George Cukor and Mervyn LeRoy. (1:42) G