Mistletoe + Merlot to feature 50 local vendors for holiday shopping

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market is back and will showcase 50 local vendors selling crafts, gifts, candles, jewelry and more at Newberry Hall this November.
This year, the holiday event will be extended into four shopping opportunities with limited tickets on Nov. 19 and 20. Due to COVID-19, accommodations have been made to ensure a safe environment for all featured vendors and attendees.
"We’ve got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping jumpstarted," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard.
A preview party will happen from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, and tickets are $50 – limited to 100 guests. Each ticket includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer or wine, music, a souvenir glass, shopping bag and the opportunity to be first shoppers at the event.
On Friday, Nov. 20, three shopping events are scheduled, with each allowing only a limited number of guests.
A brunch event – limited to 100 guests – will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $25 each and includes brunch, mimosas, a souvenir glass and shopping bag.
A lunch event – limited to 100 guests – will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and includes lunch, beer or wine, a souvenir glass and shopping bag.
A general admission evening event – limited to 150 guests – will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and includes a snack, souvenir glass and shopping bag.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at aikenstandard.com, click on Events.
Masks will be required for entry.
Tickets also can be purchased at Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Vikki’s Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; and Hibbitt's Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell with the Aiken Standard at 803–644-2362.