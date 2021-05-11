Mayor, local celebrities spotted in preparation of Celebrity Waiter Night

Mayor Rick Osbon will be serving the children and families of Aiken in a new capacity on Monday when he joins over 50 other local celebrities who’ll be wearing bright yellow and waiting tables to benefit Children’s Place.
Since 1995, Celebrity Waiter Night has been an Aiken tradition, bringing together community members for a special cause – to help at-risk children and families in Aiken County through the Therapeutic Child Care program at Children’s Place.
Mayor Rick and Angie Osbon, along with Ed and Renee Girardeau and Andrew and Joanna Siders, will be the celebrity waiter team at Malia’s.
“It’s an honor to be a part of Children’s Place’s mission to bring healing and hope to at-risk children and families in our community,” said Osbon. “In these times, it’s especially important to support community programs like Children’s Place which help our local families and community thrive.”
Eleven other venues are participating this year, each with their own celebrity waiter team and menu. Other returning venues, in addition to Malia’s, include Casa Bella (Security Federal Bank team), Grumpy’s Sports Pub (Centerra-SRS team), Mellow Mushroom (Aiken High team), Newberry Hall (SRNS team), Tailgate Tavern (team of young businessmen), The Village Café (Austin & Pethick Law Firm team) and Whiskey Alley (SRP Federal Credit Union team).
Making their debut as participating venues are Blue Collard (SRR team; private party), Fuse (Maxwell Law Firm team) and The Stables at Rose Hill (DayBreak Adult Care Services team).
You can also purchase a $1 cup at The Alley Downtown Taproom on Monday to benefit Children’s Place.
Reservations are required for Malia’s and The Village Café, and most other venues strongly recommend reservations be made ahead of Monday. Newberry Hall will be hosting a '50s-style carhop with to-go meals; orders must be placed by Sunday. At The Stables, you can enjoy live music by Jaycie Ward and Brooke Lundy.
Children’s Place relies on the generosity of community members to aid the continuation of its Therapeutic Child Care program, which serves young children who have experienced trauma, abuse, neglect and other adversities through mental health counseling, behavioral therapy, and occupational and speech therapies.
Funds raised through Celebrity Waiter Night are generated through corporate and individual sponsorships, tips from diners on the night of the event and raffle ticket purchases for a pair of diamond earrings. This year, Floyd & Green Jewelers has donated a pair of Crown Collection diamond earrings valued at $4,000. All Celebrity Waiter Night tips and raffle ticket purchases are tax deductible.
Executive Director Peggy Ford is especially grateful for the teamwork that goes into making Celebrity Waiter Night a success each year. “The generosity, the dedication – it never goes unnoticed,” said Ford. “We are so appreciative of all our local businesses, venues, volunteers and dinner guests who make this night happen. It is a joy to see everyone come together to support children and families who truly depend on it.”
A full list of sponsors can be found at childrensplaceinc.org/cwn, and further event information can be requested by calling Children’s Place at 803-641-4144 or by visiting the nonprofit’s Facebook or Instagram pages.