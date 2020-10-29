'Love Is...' mural in downtown Aiken unveiled as new holiday ornament

Even if weather and time cause downtown Aiken's "Love Is..." mural to fade, the collaborative art piece will forever be remembered via Aiken's newest commemorative holiday ornament.

Choosing the mural for Aiken's 2020 commemorative ornament was "a no-brainer," said Haley Knight, executive director of the Aiken Downtown Development Association, as it encompasses the Aiken community's collaboration throughout the last year.

"When the mural went up and was unveiled in February, we had no clue what was around the corner," Knight said. "2020 has been such a different year for most, and we felt that the 'Love Is...' mural stands for so much. We wanted to get back to that and focus on love."

For the past 24 years, the association has introduced a new ornament every year to tribute historic and special landmarks or events within the city limits.

In years past, the association has held a contest in which the community can nominate such landmarks or events and the one with the most submissions wins the honor of being represented as that year’s commemorative ornament. With 2020 being “different” all on its own, the association decided this year called for something different and unique as well.

The mural was unveiled in February of 2020 and is located on Newberry Street, in downtown Aiken. The mural displays “I love you” in over 30 different languages including braille and sign language.

It was gifted to downtown by Betty and Greg Ryberg, Floyd and Green Jewelers, and the Aiken Downtown Development Association.

The 2020 ornament will be available for purchase starting Nov. 1 at the ADDA office located at 208A in The Alley – open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – as well as Lionel Smith Ltd. and the Aiken Office Supply off Whiskey Road.

All previous ornaments are available for purchase in the Aiken Downtown Development Association office. Select ornaments are available for purchase at Lionel Smith Ltd.

Each year, the ADDA offers a special holiday promotion on ornaments and will be promoting a 25 Days of Christmas in which it will be offering a different promotion each day for that day only.

This promotion will kick off on Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 25.

In addition to the 25 Days of Christmas promotion, ADDA will be honoring its traditional Buy Three, Get One Free deal.

The promotion will run Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.

For a complete list of Aiken Commemorative Ornaments, visit the ADDA's website at www.DowntownAiken.com.

For more information, call 803-649-2221 or email adda_asst@atlantic.net.