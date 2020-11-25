Local artist, author collaborate to bring children's book to life

Distance has been strongly encouraged this year, but it didn't stop two local artists from creating a new work of art and a new working relationship.
Aiken painter Amy Ness and children's book author Jan Waugh teamed up this summer to create a new children's book for the world to enjoy.
Following a socially distant meeting in Waugh's garden, the two made an arrangement for Ness to create a series of 17 different illustrations for Waugh's latest book, "Ridiculous Nicholas."
"Ridiculous Nicholas" is the third and final installment in a series based on Waugh's own son of the same name.
The project – a colorful array of simple, friendly images depicting Nicholas's latest adventure – acted as a flicker of light in an otherwise dark time in her life, Ness said.
"It was lovely, and (Waugh's) dialogue made it so easy to capture the images that she wanted in this character," Ness said.
After barricading herself away and putting together a makeshift studio in her guest bedroom, Ness grappled with keeping her creativity alive.
Most of her art pieces reflected the environment of the pandemic inside and outside her home; and Ness was unable create the happy, bright pieces she wanted.
"I tried to paint daily, but most days I didn't have any focus … and this gave me a focus," Ness said of creating the illustrations. "I could take my mind off the world spinning around me and put my full energy (into the project)."
Now that she has a bit more illustrating experience under her belt, Ness hopes to one day branch out to create more illustrations.
Waugh began writing the Nicholas books following the birth of her son.
Waugh wrote the first of the Nicholas books, “A Banana Split for Nicholas” in 1980, when Nicholas was a young child; and then "Nicholas and the Tricycle Race” when Nicholas was set to have his first child.
"Ridiculous Nicholas" was written years ago, Waugh said, but she didn’t decide to make it into a book until one of her granddaughters encouraged her to.
"Ridiculous Nicholas" and Waugh's two preceding books are available for purchase at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 3 Monkeys and several other stores in downtown Aiken. The book will be available on Amazon within the next few weeks, Waugh said.