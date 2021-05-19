Kid-friendly activities abound in Aiken this summer

Ukuleles, watercolors and the rings of Saturn are among topics up for exploration over the next several weeks around Aiken, with a variety of kid-friendly activities available in the summer.
Aiken Center for the Arts, at 122 Laurens St., has an assortment of art camps, running from early June into early August, with most programs being offered multiple times, to allow flexibility in scheduling. Among the offerings are Special Needs Art and Music Camp, Art Studio, Discovery Art Camp, Ukulele Camp and Theatre Camp. Night School, for students 15 and older, touches on such pursuits as pottery, skin-care products, urban art and print making.
Two events are intended for all ages: Fiddle Strings Camp (July 19-23) and Summer Strings Ensemble (Mondays, starting June 7). The various art and music camps for kids with special needs are offered at no cost for to participating families and are intended for participants with such disabilities as cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injuries.
One of the summer's biggest events, Arts Alive Open House, is set for Aug. 21 and represents the culmination of the various camp's activities. The event is to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Art-minded kids can also find a variety of options at 601 Silver Bluff Road: Art Nook School and Studio. Emphasis is on personal attention, as described on the website, which notes that each class "is limited to 12 students or fewer in order to create an open atmosphere that fosters creative expression and facilitates fluid communication." Among goals are the creation of "beautiful, impractical, meaningful, refrigerator-worthy – scratch that, frame-worthy – art."
Another summertime magnet is the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, at USC Aiken. "Discovery" programs for the summer include Camp Invention (June 21-25), Coding 4 Kids (June 28 to July 2), Young Einsteins (July 12-16) and Cyber Patriots (July 19-23).
The facility is the home of the DuPont Planetarium, with shows led by astronomer David Boyd, whose decades of local experience include the establishment of Boyd Observatory, which offers shows on the first and third Saturdays of each month (weather permitting), from dusk until 9:30 p.m. The observatory's location is 340 Boyd Pond Road and aspiring guests are asked to send an email (to dboyd@boydobservatory.com) prior to visiting.
Vacation Bible school will be offered by several congregations, with one of the biggest being St. John's United Methodist Church. This year's session is to be June 21-24, and registration for the general public begins May 1. This year's program, due to COVID-19, will have limited capacity, so there will be no walk-up registration.
Millbrook Baptist Church's VBS is set for June 28 to July 1, with programs for kids who have completed 3K through fifth grade.
Equestrian pursuits are also part of the package, and a summer day camp — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays — is offered at Devonwood Farms, at 215 Woodward Drive. The age range is 6 to 16, and programs run from June 14 to August 13.
A similar option is in place on weekdays in June and July at at Ashbrooke Equestrian Center, at 61 Three Runs Plantation Drive. Weekly camps are offered for riders six and older, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Mini-golf and batting cages are the prime attractions at South on Whiskey, at 3197 Whiskey Road. Batters can choose from a variety of baseball and softball settings, and the putt-putt community faces 18 holes, with pines providing shade along the way.
Indoor fun — with air-conditioning as a key part of the package — is the name of the game at PlayLand of Aiken, at 951(b) Dougherty Road. The indoor playground, featuring 3,000 square feet and a jungle-themed play environment, is open Wednesdays through Sundays and offers such options as slumber parties, field trips and birthday-party packages.