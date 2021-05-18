Joye in Aiken festival returns this Saturday with Time for Three

Joye in Aiken is back.

The festival, which will be spread out over several months this year, will start with musical act Time for Three at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at The Green Boundary Club.

“We're so excited to be presenting Time for Three this coming weekend, not only because it's now our kickoff event but because the ensemble is so phenomenal,” said Janice Jennings, the executive director of Joye in Aiken.

Tickets are $50 per person for general admission and are available online or call the Etherredge Center Box Office at 803-641-3305. The rain date for this event will be 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

Joye in Aiken's first two events of the season were canceled out of concern for the safety of the artists and patrons, Jennings said.

Time for Three is a trio made up of Charles Yang, Nick Kendall and Ranaan Meyer. They play everything from classical to jazz to pop.

Yang and Kendall play the violin, Meyer plays a string bass and all three of them sing.

“Charles is a particular favorite of the Aiken community because he's been participating in the Festival since he was a Juilliard student, loves Aiken, and has been here many times,” Jennings said.

Time for Three is familiar with Aiken. The trio headlined the Joye in Aiken Finale Concert in 2018, celebrating their 10th anniversary. Jennings said the crowd went wild at their performance.

For the upcoming festival, Joye in Aiken is encouraging attendees to wear masks and social distance, but masks will not be required now that the citywide mask mandate has been lifted, Jennings said.

Volunteers and staff will still be wearing masks.

The seating at the Time for Three event will be concert style and socially distanced.

There will be a cash bar that will open at 6 p.m.; no check or cards will be accepted. No coolers are permitted per the Green Boundary Club rules.

Patrons holding credits from 2020 will be able to use them at the Time for Three concert or the Anderson & Roe concert rescheduled for March 2022. Other options may be announced at a later date. Call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305 to redeem credit.

Find out more details and purchase tickets on Joye in Aiken’s website joyeinaiken.com.

Joye in Aiken 2021 Schedule

• Time for Three — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on the lawn at The Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Tickets: $50 per person – general admission.

• The Joye of Jazz — Sunday, June 6, 3 to 9 p.m. under the tent at The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave. Tickets: Afternoon Pass $125, Evening Dinner Pass $150, All Day Pass $250.

• Jazz Explosion Concert (Jazz Camp faculty) — Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m. at USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets: $20 per person – general admission.

• Jazz Explosion (Jazz Camp student performance) — Sunday, June 27, 3 p.m. at USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Free and open to the public. General admission is on first come, first served basis; doors open at 2:30 p.m.

• The Parker Quartet — Thursday, Oct. 14, noon at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. Free and open to the public. General Admission is on first come, first served basis; doors open at 11:30 a.m.

• Anderson & Roe Piano Duo — Postponed to March 2022.