Joye in Aiken continues with June jazz events

Get ready for jazz. Fresh off its sold-out Time for Three Concert, Joye in Aiken continues its 2021 season with performances by top-tier jazz artists in the month of June.

First up on the schedule is the Joye of Jazz on Sunday, June 6. The 2021 edition of this popular event will run from 3 to 9 p.m. To maximize safety in the COVID era, the event will be held outdoors in an open-air tent in front of The Willcox.

“It’s going to be absolutely magical,” said Joye in Aiken President Sandra Field. “The tent, in that special setting, will be gorgeous. And having it outdoors will give us an exciting new twist on what’s become one of the most important jazz events in South Carolina.”

Performing for the afternoon session will be Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road. Christopher is a longtime icon of classic, traditional New Orleans jazz and is described by The Wall Street Journal as “one of the world’s major clarinetists.” The performance by Christopher and his band will run from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and will include individually plated light refreshments.

At 7 p.m., trombonist Wycliffe Gordon headlines with his sextet. A 13-time winner of Trombonist of the Year from the Jazz Journalists Association and a six-time winner of Downbeat’s International Critics Poll, Gordon has performed at the Grammy Awards, been featured on “Live from Lincoln Center,” and performed as a featured soloist on the Ken Burns series “Jazz,” among many other achievements and honors. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Evening tickets are $150 and include a three-course dinner. All-day passes are also available for $250.

June's jazz events continues on Thursday, June 24, when four nationally renowned, Juilliard-trained jazz artists take to the Etherredge Center stage in a Jazz Explosion to celebrate the opening of the Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp.

The performers – all serving as instructors for the four-day camp – include Joye in Aiken Artistic Director for Jazz Riley Mulherkar on trumpet; pianist Mathis Picard; drummer Bryan Carter; and bassist Dan Chmielinski. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

“This is a chance to see some of the most exciting and accomplished jazz musicians on the scene today,” said Field. “All four of them have performed in the Joye in Aiken Festival to tremendous acclaim, and in fact Bryan Carter was our headliner at the Joye of Jazz in 2019. So the concert will be especially fun because it features some of our very favorite festival artists.”

Field said spaces for current and rising high school students are still available in the camp until June 4. To be held June 24-27 on the USC Aiken campus, the non-residential camp will include daily instruction, as well as a master class led by Gordon.

The camp will end on the June 27 with a free public concert featuring the faculty and students. Tuition is $200 and financial assistance is available for students who would otherwise be unable to attend.

“We have so many fantastic opportunities to experience great jazz this year, for students as well as adults,” Field said. “If you’re a jazz fan, or a young musician taking your inspiration from jazz, June will be a terrific time to be in Aiken.”

For more information about Joye in Aiken or to purchase tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com.