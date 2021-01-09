Joye in Aiken announces 2021 schedule, expanded outreach program

Joye in Aiken announced that it is continuing its Festival and Outreach Program in 2021 – but in new formats that take strict account of COVID-19 precautions.
“Obviously, the safety of our community and our artists comes first,” said Joye in Aiken President Sandra Field. “So with that in mind, we’ve completely redesigned the ways we’ll present both the festival and the educational outreach program. The new formats still allow us to bring the very best in the arts to our area. And they enable us to do that without putting our artists, schools or patrons at undue risk.”
Field said the festival events, which normally take place in one week, will instead be spread over four months from March to June. That change gives organizers the flexibility to rearrange as needed without having to cancel the entire schedule. It also moves many of the events into warmer months when they can be held outdoors.
“We’re excited about making use of the beautiful outdoor settings we have in Aiken,” Field said. “For example, we’ll have performances under a tent in front of The Willcox, and on the lawn and patio of the Green Boundary Club. Whether the performances are indoors or outdoors, we’ll obviously be giving strict attention to the COVID-19 ordinances and guidelines in place at the time.”
Field said though the 2021 schedule is arranged differently than in previous years, it will be no less exciting.
“In terms of festival favorites, we’ll have both Anderson & Roe Piano Duo and the crossover trio Time for Three, two of the most popular ensembles in Joye in Aiken’s history. The Joye of Jazz at The Willcox (which will be in an especially magical setting on the street in front of the hotel) will feature clarinet icon Evan Christopher’s traditional New Orleans music in the afternoon, with superstar trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and his band headlining in the evening.
“In a new addition to the lineup, we’ll have a Sanctuary Concert Series performance by the Grammy-winning chamber ensemble the Parker Quartet. And our summer Jazz Camp opens with a 'Jazz Explosion’ concert that includes some of our favorite Juilliard-trained jazz artists from prior years, as well as accomplished jazz musicians Lauren Meccia and Mike Frost from the faculty of USC Aiken.”
In addition to the festival performances, the Joye in Aiken Outreach Program will continue as well, this time in a virtual format that will allow students district-wide to learn from Joye in Aiken’s nationally known artists and outreach experts.
“Since we can’t have our live Kidz Bop and Young People’s Concerts this time, we’re drawing on the expertise of some of our most accomplished artists to create the virtual program for us,” Field said. “Under the leadership of our Juilliard-trained Artistic Director for Jazz Riley Mulherkar, and accordionist/pianist/composer Sam Reider, our musicians will be producing two serieses of in-depth instructional videos (one for elementary schools, one for middle-schools) that will be custom-designed for Aiken County.
“The school district partnered with us to recruit teachers and principals into the program, and every single elementary and middle school in the district has signed on. This gives us the potential to reach even more students than the 4,200 who participated in our outreach events last year. We think it will be an important resource for the teachers, and a fun and exciting learning experience for the kids.”
To cap off the outreach program, the Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp (a partnership with USCA) will take place June 24-27. Open to 50 aspiring jazz musicians in middle and high school, the four-day, non-residential camp will be led by Mulherkar. Other Juilliard alumni expected to serve as instructors include trombonist Gordon, pianist Mathis Picard and drummer Sammy Miller. Meccia and Frost will instruct on saxophone and bass guitar.
“This is a unique opportunity for kids interested in jazz to learn from some of the most highly respected artists working in that genre today,” Field said. “In addition to having amazing credentials and successful careers, all the members of the faculty are also expert teachers. It will be a very hands-on experience, with the students attending the opening concert by the faculty Thursday night, taking classes during the day from Friday to Sunday, and then presenting an exciting closing concert of their own. This will be the first time we’ve hosted a jazz camp with the university since the Juilliard camp here in 2013, and space is limited, so we encourage all interested students to apply now.”
Field said while COVID-19 has presented new challenges for performing arts organizations everywhere, she is encouraged that Joye in Aiken has been able to adapt in ways that allow it to continue supporting education and bringing top-tier artistic experiences to the community, without compromising safety.
“Everyone needs the arts more than ever right now,” she said. “That’s true of us as adults, but it’s even more true for our children. If we can bring some inspiration and magic into people’s lives in a dark time, and do it safely, we’ll feel like we’ve fulfilled our mission in 2021.”
Tickets to the 2021 Festival go on sale to the public on Feb. 1. For information about the Festival and Outreach Program and the Jazz Camp, visit joyeinaiken.com.