Johnston Peach Blossom Festival to return in May, accepting vendor applications

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival will return in May and is now accepting applications for those who sell arts and crafts and for food vendors.
The 37th festival will be held May 1 in downtown Johnston, known as the Peach Capital of the World.
Participants in the festival – both visitors and vendors – are being asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols recommended by federal and state officials, including social distancing, washing hands and the recommendation to wear a mask while at the festival.
Each year, the town goes all out with the festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.
Last year's festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The festival pageant will not be held this year due to pandemic concerns, but should return in 2022.
Applications and expressions of interest are being accepted for the following:
• Crafter’s space: Donna Livingston, 803-275-7002, email info@edgefieldcountychamber.org;
• Food vendors: Noah Peterson, 803-480-0135, email amossonsfh@yahoo.com,
• Entertainment: Gaye Holmes, 803-275-4234, gwholmes73@yahoo.com;
• Parade, rides and program book ads: Debra Aston, 803-275-2345, astond@bellsouth.net;
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the festival. The corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.