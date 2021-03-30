Johnston Peach Blossom Festival seeks entries for fishing tournament, parade

The Peach Blossom Festival will return to Johnston on May 1. The festival is a celebration of the peach industry and welcome visitors.
Organizers for the 2021 festival are seeking entries for the parade, cruise-in and bass fishing tournament. They also are seeking individuals or groups wishing to provide entertainment during the day-long event.
Entertainers also are being sought to perform.
The seventh annual Bass Fishing Tournament will begin with check-in at 6 a.m. the day of the festival with the weigh-in being held around 2 p.m. in downtown Johnston.
The entry fee is $50, and the tournament will be pond fishing from Jon boats. The deadline to enter is April 29.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, along with the largest and second-largest bass.
For more information on the fishing tournament, call Cindy Sullivan at 803-275-2594.
A cruise-in also will be held the day of the festival. Participating cars will be on display through 3 p.m. in the parking lot of All About Performance. Many vehicles are expected to take part in the Peach Blossom Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m.
For more information on the cruise-in, call Tony Friar at 803-640-2593 or email tgfracing@aol.com.
Corporate sponsors for this year’s event include Edgefield County Health Care; First Citizens Bank; J.W. Yonce and Sons; NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield; Dominion Energy; Bridgestone; Herlong Ford; National Wild Turkey Federation; KJs Market; SRP Federal Credit Union; and Split Stop.
Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Moorecraft Cabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Regions Bank, Pendarvis Chevrolet and Titan Farms.
For more information on providing entertainment, call Gaye Holmes at 803-275-4234 or email gwholmes73@yahoo.com.
For more information on participating in the parade, call Debra Aston at 803-275-2345 or email astond@bellsouth.net.
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the Peach Blossom Festival. The corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities and continued promotion of Johnston.