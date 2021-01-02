Jazz band The Queen’s Cartoonists to perform in Aiken this January

USC Aiken is ringing in the new year with a performance showcasing classic cartoons and live jazz music.
The Queen’s Cartoonists will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center. The Queen’s Cartoonists promises to be a wonderful afternoon of live jazz music and cartoon nostalgia for both adults and children. Tickets are $40.
Tickets can be purchased online at etherredge.usca.edu or over the phone by calling 803-641-3305.
The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. The performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, and the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy.
“They are an incredible band with very tight precision … Whether you are 15 or 85, they are playing music from cartoons that we all remember growing up watching,” according to the Tillamook County Pioneer, a newspaper in Tillamook, Oregon.
Tying this diverse concert together are comedic anecdotes involving the cartoons and their composers. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation and education. Expect the unexpected from a repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation and elements of a musical circus.
The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series. The next performance will be "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" presented by the Aquila Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.
For more information on the Etherredge Center and upcoming performances visit etherredge.usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.