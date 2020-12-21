Ice skating at HolidIce in Aiken fun for those of all ages

Ice skating can be a tricky sport, as several new skaters found out Friday night at HolidIce synthetic ice skating rink in Aiken.
Skaters such as Cameron Clark had better luck on the synthetic ice rink the second time around, and he was skating circles around his friends all night at the rink located at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.
"Basically, I just started off, and from there it just got better," Clark said, and added that he definitely wanted to come back to HolidIce again for more skating.
Other skaters like Clark's friend, Gianna Kyles, is also a second-time skater and still a bit shaky, but she was all for having fun with her friends.
"I've done it only once before, and I'm not very good at it," Kyles joked. "I'm not really good at it, so I've had to get the hang of it again."
Both Clark and Kyles said they had experiences roller blading, and found synthetic ice skating to be similar, but it still takes time to get used to.
Want to attend HolidIce?
HolidIce will run until Jan. 15.
This year, visitors can sign up in advance for skates as well as for private parties that will be held in a separate building, said Mike Fanning of AllStar Tents and Events, who runs the event. Wavers will need to be signed before skaters are allowed on the rink and can be accessed at holidice.com.
Admission is $15, which includes skate rental. Admission for children 6 and younger, including skate rental, is $10. Admission for residents who bring their own skates is $10. Admission with no skating is free.
HolidIce is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.
The facility will be open Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m., New Year's Eve from 2 to 9 p.m. and New Year's Day from noon to 6 p.m.
HolidIce will be closed Christmas Day.
For more information, visit holidice.com.