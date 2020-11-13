Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade in Aiken canceled for 2020

An Aiken holiday tradition is taking a break this year.

Plans for the renewal of Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols have been scrapped because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the following announcement was posted on the parade’s Facebook page:

“With much deliberation between the organizers and the community, we have unanimously decided to cancel the Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade this year due to worries about holding an event that would bring the community in close contact during a pandemic. Unfortunately, COVID numbers continue to rise with the cooler temperatures.

“We looked at several alternatives, (which included) asking families to socially distance 6’ (six feet) and wear masks, but since we cannot personally control folks congregating, our worry is we could unnecessarily create a super spreader event in Aiken. So we will pray better conditions in 2021.

“Stay safe.”

The message was from Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols organizers Linda Krueger Murphy, Tricia Leslie and Samantha Charles.

Past editions of the parade, which were held downtown, featured horses of different breeds with riders on board, pulling carriages and wagons or being led.

Dogs and people singing Christmas songs also were among the participants.

Many of animals were decorated with colorful reindeer antlers, bells and tinsel, and the humans wore festive clothing and accessories.

Bringing up the rear were people dressed as elves who scooped up the horse manure that was left behind.