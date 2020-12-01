HolidIce synthetic ice skating experience returning at Aiken fairgrounds

The Aiken Fairgrounds Exhibit Building will be the new home for HolidIce, the synthetic ice skating experience returning to Aiken this holiday season.
HolidIce opens Dec. 15 for its second year and will run until Jan. 15.
With twice the space as last year's inaugural season, visitors will be able to attend the event comfortably at the Aiken fairgrounds, and masks are preferred.
This year, visitors can sign up in advance for skates as well as for private parties that will be held in a separate building, said Mike Fanning of AllStar Tents and Events, who runs the event.
Participants can sign-up in advance to reserve party packs or rent private party space.
Admission is $15, which includes skate rental. Admission for children 6 and younger, including skate rental, is $10. Admission for residents who bring their own skates is $10. Admission with no skating is free.
Once the facility opens, HolidIce will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.
The event also will be open Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m., New Year's Eve from 2 to 9 p.m., and New Year's Day from noon to 6 p.m.
HolidIce will be closed Christmas Day.
For more information, visit holidice.com.