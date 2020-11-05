Heart Board performers trade stage for porch in fundraising theatrical in Aiken

There was real Kahlua in the hot chocolate, and real wine and brandy in the chalices, but the four leading ladies of the "tailgate theater" show "The Savannah Sipping Society" managed to keep their wits about them well past the final act.

The leading ladies – Aiken locals Sallye Rich, Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Julie Moore Whitesell and Jeannie Webb – went through a final rehearsal Wednesday night on Rich's front porch, the closest thing the ladies have to a stage with the coronavirus pandemic still detaining the theater industry.

Under the interested eyes of a handful of neighbors, Aiken Heart Board benefit members and the neighborhood cat, Lucy, the rehearsal brought the ladies closer to opening night – Thursday, Nov. 5 – and closer to the ladies' goal of gaining donations for the Aiken Youth Wing and USC Aiken's theater scholarship programs.

The rehearsals have been a spectacle for the quaint neighborhood of Knox Avenue as the ladies have prepared for opening night during the last month, especially as crew members have turned Rich's front yard into a makeshift theater.

The lights and sound equipment were donated from the Heart Show and the Aiken Community Theatre – all of which was operated on the back of Aiken Youth Wing education director Jimmy Moore's pickup truck.

The ladies are all members of the Aiken Heart Board – which canceled its 2021 show due to coronavirus health concerns. They wanted a way to continue the charitable spirit the Heart Board Show brings.

The ladies first performed "The Savannah Sipping Society" in Edgefield last April with great success, and have played around with the idea of performing it again.

"We laughed about [the idea] about doing it on my front porch," Rich said. "When all theater things were canceled, and we couldn't do anything inside, we met one time and decided to do it. It's just one thing we're doing to try to make normal life come back."

The play itself centers around four middle-aged women who have come to a breaking point in their own lives. After an impromptu happy hour, the ladies begin to build a relationship between one another that guides them through six months of shenanigans and laughter, with a drink in hand more often than not.

"They're all pretty much along in the world, and they become a family for each other," Rich said.

The actors, having worked together for years, can relate.

"For us to spend time together doing this ... it's really fun, and I think when we did this the first time, last year, there was more of that feeling," Rich said.

Catch the next show

"The Savannah Sipping Society" opens Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. at Rich's home, 210 Knox Ave.Donations of any amount will be accepted upon entry.

While space is limited for the Thursday through Saturday shows, space is ample for the Sunday show, Rich said. To inquire on space availability or make a reservation for the Sunday show, call 803-439-6709. If there is an interest, the performers will add shows.

The play lasts roughly two hours with an intermission between the two acts.

Audience members and encouraged to bring their own chair and blankets.