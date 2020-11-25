Free admission day for state parks happening Friday in S.C.

State parks across South Carolina will offer free admission on Friday, Nov. 27.
Residents can visit any of the 47 state parks, including the Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site and the Aiken State Park, the two closest parks to Aiken.
The promotion, sponsored by American retail and outdoor recreation services corporation Recreational Equipment Inc., encourages people to spend time outside the day after Thanksgiving.
“State parks are some of the most beautiful outdoor settings in South Carolina and are ideal places for family outings,” said Paul McCormack, director of the State Park Service. “We open the gates to nearly 90,000 acres of natural beauty and cultural wonder, from the deep forests of the Blue Ridge to the state’s settlement site at Charles Towne Landing.”
Normally, admission would range from between $3 to $8 per person at most state parks. The Park Service will notify the public of free admission on Nov. 27 via social media using the hashtags #OptOutside and #OptOutsideSC.
Aiken State Park is located at 1145 State Park Road, Windsor.
Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site is located at 181 Redcliffe Road, Beech Island.
For more information on state parks, visit SouthCarolinaParks.com.