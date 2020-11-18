Find the perfect holiday gifts at Mistletoe + Merlot in Aiken this Thursday, Friday

The Aiken Standard's third annual Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market begins Thursday; tickets are still available and will be sold at the door.
The two-day event at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken will continue Friday and showcase 50 local vendors selling a vast variety of holiday gifts.
"We’ve got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping jumpstarted," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard.
A preview party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; tickets are $50, and the preview party is limited to 100 guests.
On Friday, three shopping events are scheduled, with each allowing a limited number of guests. A brunch event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon; tickets are $25. A lunch event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.; tickets are $25. A general admission evening event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.; tickets are $15.
Masks will be required for entry.
To purchase tickets online, visit aikenstandard.com and click on Events.
Tickets also can be purchased at Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Vikki’s Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; and Hibbitt's Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton.
Sponsors for Mistletoe + Merlot are: United Real Estate, presenting sponsor; Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate, mask sponsor; Aiken Regional Medical Centers, hand sanitizer sponsor; Hibbitts Drugs, ticket sponsor; Remax Tattersall Group, photo booth sponsor; Southside Gallery Design Studio, step and repeat sponsor; Emerson, wineglass sponsor; Vikki’s Boutique, shopping bag sponsor.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell with the Aiken Standard at 803–644-2362.
List of vendors
• Affordable Jewels - Christine James
• Aloha Aesthetics
• Bead In Love
• Country Roots
• Cupcake Niki
• Cutco
• Danny O'Driscoll
• Eastlake Design
• Florale Designs
• Focus On Light
• Fresh Air Limited
• Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate
• Good Karma Designs
• Gramma Leena
• Handcrafted Cutting Boards
• Irongate Candles
• Julie Steen
• KD Soapworks
• LC's Delightful Designs
• Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn
• Maddie P Boutique
• Marie-Lyn's Greenleaf Designs
• Mary Kay - Delores Martin
• Miss Bea's Pickles
• Nerdy Acres
• Nowicki's Chickies
• Open Leaf CBD
• Pampered Chef - Cassie Dawson
• Richards Furriers
• Ron Bonar
• Sal Gal - Salli Cupstid
• Shady Lady
• Southside Gallery
• Sweet Cream Treats
• TLC Confections
• Tupperware - Shirley Pinkston
• United Real Estate
• V-Style
• Vikki's Boutique
• Village 2 World
• What Can I Say by Carteka
• Witch is Best
• Young Living Essential Oil - Nicole Miller