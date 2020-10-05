Farm adds a touch of fall to safari with fall festival

SALLEY — Trick-or-treating not in the cards this year? Then head over to Eudora Farms for a wild good time.
The educational drive-thru safari park in Aiken County is adding a dash of fall to its usual operations with a weekends-only fall festival in October.
Dozens came out to get a sneak peek Friday while the festival was still being put together tirelessly by staff.
Owner Mark Nisbet wanted to do something for the upcoming holiday season, but had to decide on something spacious to protect visitors from COVID-19.
The fall festival, he said, was the safest bet as families can space out easily and engage in activities that are low-risk.
"We really want to try to bring back a little normalcy during the pandemic times right now," Nisbet said.
On top of a festive pumpkin patch, a hay maze, corn pits, and, naturally, a petting zoo, many got a glimpse of a unique event that made spectators squeal with delight: the World Famous Rosaries pig races.
The races features several satirically named potbellies that race around a large aluminum track as a sort of pun on traditional horse races. Audience members have the opportunity to bet on a pig for a prize, though the easily distracted pigs take their sweet time getting to the finish line despite the audience's cheers.
Races are spaced out every few hours, giving the pigs time to recuperate before the next heat.
By opening day Saturday, visitors had hayrides, pony rides and camel rides, as well as some delicious "fall food" at the concessions shack to get them into the fall spirit.
Visitors still have access to the farm's drive-thru safari, which features an array of animals that interact homogeneously in the park.
The 3-mile drive-thru allows visitors an up-close-and-personal interactions with over 200 different animals, including zebras, emus and Ankole-Watusi cattle. The festival amenities can be accessed at the end of the safari.
Eudora Farms is at 219 Salem Lane, Salley. The weekends-only fall festival operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The usual safari operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets for the safari and festival can be purchased separately or together for $40.
For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.