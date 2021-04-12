Etherredge Center to host improvised musical event

The USC Aiken's Etherredge Center will present Broadway's Next H!t Musical on Tuesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. Broadway's Next H!t Musical promises to be a wild ride of musical antics and rib-cracking comedy.
Broadway's Next H!t Musical is an improvised theatrical awards show; the performance is unscripted. The show will present much like the Tony Awards, except that it will be wholly fictitious. "Think, the PHONY Awards," said Paul B. Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center. Audience members will submit made-up song titles. The company will then improvise songs based on those titles and present them as "nominated songs." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Etherredge Center Box Office will be emailing patrons a form to fill out to suggest song titles, so don't miss out on a chance to be a part of the show!
"Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different," said Marc Baylin, company manager.
This event is billed as featuring spontaneous scenes and songs filled with dancing, catchy melodies and nonstop jokes. After the pieces are presented, the audience will vote for their favorite. The performers will then perform an entire musical from which the song was taken. "This will have memorable characters, witty dialogue and plot twists galore," said Rob Schiffmann, a company member of BNHM.
Anticipation for this event has been building since 2019, when the original performance date of March 31, 2020, was announced. This show will be the second live performance for BNHM this year.
Tickets can be purchased online at etherredge.usca.edu or over the phone by calling 803-641-3305.
For more information on the Etherredge Center and upcoming performances, visit etherredge.usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.