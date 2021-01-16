Etherredge Center in Aiken celebrates major innovation

Scenery changes are on track to be quicker, safer and easier in the years ahead in the wake of a Friday celebration at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center.

Paul Crook, the facility's executive director, was part of the Friday assembly, cutting a ribbon to dedicate a fly system, described in a press release as "the series of pipes (called 'batens'), motors, and winches that allows us to fly scenery in and out of the theatrical space."

Crook referred to the morning event as "our grand-reopening, after a $600,000 renovation to our fly system." The old equipment, with more than 20 years of service, was reportedly no longer safe for use.

Safety is first and foremost, in the words of Chet Longley, the Etherredge Center's technical director. "We want to make sure that anybody who uses that space, be it a community member or a professional company … is safe."

"The whole project was motivated primarily by safety," Longley added. "The secondary effect is that the facility becomes much more functional. We can fly more stuff in and out, and we can move more things at the same time, and we can do it safely."

The Etherredge Center, as indicated in its mission statement, exists "to present, promote and inspire cultural and intellectual opportunities for the benefit and enjoyment of individuals in the University of South Carolina Aiken community and the CSRA."

The next on-stage event at the Etherredge Center is to be Feb. 9, in the form of a show by Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar. The 7:30 p.m. event features Augusta-based, Grammy-nominated performers who "have carved a unique place for themselves in the music industry through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel, musical theater, and rich original compositions," as stated on the venue's website. It also notes, "The ensemble, organized in 2009, has performed with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra 'Kiki' Sheard, Richard Smallwood, VaShawn Mitchell, Earnest Pugh, and James Fortune."

Crook noted that tickets are available not only for in-person spectators but also for a livestream presentation. Also on the relatively near horizon is Mike Wiley’s “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till,” set for March 18. Events at the Etherredge Center are currently offered with a reduced seating capacity, due to COVID-19 regulations. For more information, call 803-641-3305.