Downtown Aiken to be decked in scarecrows for contest

The Aiken Downtown Development Association is inviting Aiken businesses, organizations and groups to participate in its first ever Scarecrow contest.
Registration is open for businesses to construct a durable but spirited scarecrow, which will be mounted to a lamp post on Laurens, Park, Hayne, Pendleton, and Richland Ave. assigned at registration by the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
Downtown merchants will be designated a lamp post in their desired location on a "first dibs" basis, said Haley Knight, executive director if the ADDA. All other businesses will be assigned a location.
"This is a great way for our local businesses to promote themselves while also decorating our downtown," Knight said. "A few years ago, we had a couple businesses put scarecrows out but never a downtown contest like this."
Each Scarecrow can be humorous, lovable, whimsical, but should not frightening or distasteful.
Aiken Downtown Development Association has the right to reject any and all scarecrows deemed offensive or inappropriate.
For a full list of guidelines and to fill out an application, visit https://aikendda.us/news/events/.
All other questions can be directed to the Aiken Downtown Development Association at (803)-649-2221 or adda_asst@atlantic.net
Contest Dates
Pre-Registration - Sept. 22 - Oct. 8
Location assignments will be sent out - Oct. 9
Installation period - Oct. 9 - 18
Public voting period - Oct. 18 - Nov. 5
Winner announced on ADDA's social media - Nov. 6
Displays removal deadline - Nov. 8