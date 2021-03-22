Community concerts returning to Johnston in April

The Johnston Development Corp. is again sponsoring three springtime Community Concerts in the Park in Johnston.
Concerts will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. April through June in Mims Park in front of Johnston Elementary School.
The concerts are free, open to the public, and designed to present a diversity of music for concert-goers to enjoy.
Performers include:
• The Singing Brazells on Thursday, April 1: The Brazells, from Johnston, have been singing Southern Gospel music for over 30 years across the Eastern U.S. from tent meetings, homecomings, church services, special events and prisons. Anywhere a door is open they try to be there singing the Gospel of Jesus.
• Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull on Friday, April 30: Edgefield County Acoustic was formed by local citizens who love listening, playing and writing acoustic music. The membership is open to the public. For more information, find them on Facebook.
• Digital Vinyl on Friday, June 4: Based in the CSRA, Digital Vinyl performs songs from the days of records and turntables. They are a cover band that plays classic rock, Southern rock and blues.
Concerts will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved inside the Johnston Elementary School Gym.
No coolers or alcohol are allowed. Concert attendees should bring their own chairs.
The Johnston Development Corp., a nonprofit volunteer organization that has helped the Town of Johnston grow in many ways for over 30 years, works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
For more information, visit www.johnstondevelopmentcorp.org