City of Aiken seeking participants for fourth annual Festival of Trees

Discover the magic of Christmas in Aiken as Mayor Rick Osbon counts down to the 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4.
This free event will take place on Newberry Street in historic downtown Aiken at 6 p.m. and will kick off the holiday season with a live musical performance from local recording artist, Tim Gidley, and a countdown to the lighting of the singing Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Prior to the tree lighting, the City of Aiken's fourth annual Festival of Trees is also a go this year, and the Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants to help it off the ground.
Volunteers will design and set up trees at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum under spacious, safe conditions to get the building ready for the festival.
Visitors will vote on their favorite tree, with the winner receiving a holiday-themed gift basket and their tree featured in an advertisement in the Aiken Standard.
Last December alone, the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum had 1,800 visitors.
There is no cost to participate, but space is offered on a first come, first serve basis.
To register to display a tree, complete the form on the city's website by Nov. 18 and submit by email to Hampton C. Wayt at hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
Participants will be notified of acceptance by Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.