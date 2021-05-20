City of Aiken hosting Movie in the Park this weekend

Parents have a fun option for a family outing in Aiken this weekend.
The movie "The Croods: A New Age" will be shown during the City of Aiken's Movie in the Park on Saturday, May 22.
The movie will be shown in the tiered amphitheater area at Generations Park, located at 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive.
Residents should bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends. The movie will begin 10 minutes after sunset, which will be around 8:25 p.m.
Community input determined "The Croods: A New Age" will be the featured flick of the night. Come out and enjoy the adventure comedy film about two families who learn how to work together no matter the situation.
The event is free to the public, but plan accordingly to stop by one of several food truck vendors to grab a snack to enjoy with the movie.
Residents are asked to “leave no trace” in the park by placing all trash in the nearby receptacles. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
All attendees over the age of 5 are encouraged to wear a mask during the event and should practice social distancing.
Generations Park is home to the Extreme Generation playground equipment, for ages 5 and up. It also features a walking trail, lighted parking lot, restrooms, a fitness court, and plenty of parking space.
Movie in the Park event sponsors are Chandler Law Firm, Security Federal Bank, SRP, MAU and PreciousTiaras Boutique.
For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.