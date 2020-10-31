Christmas in Hopelands, other Aiken holiday traditions will continue with modifications

As far as the City of Aiken is concerned, COVID-19 won’t be the Grinch that stole Christmas.
Even though there will be some changes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, several of the biggest holiday events conducted by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism – Christmas in Hopelands, the Downtown Aiken Tree Lighting ceremony and the Christmas Craft Show – still are scheduled to take place in December.
And, as usual, there will be no charge to attend.
“I think we all know that celebrating the holidays is going to look a little bit different for everyone, but we can still provide some of the Christmas tradition here in Aiken in a safe way,” said Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Jessica Campbell. “ We hope that the public will come out and enjoy our activities.”
The 29th edition of Christmas in Hopelands will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1-23 and Dec. 26 and 27.
Visitors to Hopelands Gardens will be able to view more than 100,000 twinkling lights.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no live musical performances, no free refreshments and no children’s activities at the neighboring Rye Patch estate.
The Dollhouse in Hopelands and the Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum at Rye Patch won’t be open.
In addition, shuttle service from Citizens Park will not be offered.
Parking will be available in the lots at Hopelands and Rye Patch, as well as in the field next to the Green Boundary Club.
Between the three locations, “we estimate accommodating 220 vehicles (at a time),” Campbell said.
She added that the run time for this year’s Christmas in Hopelands will be two weeks longer than it was in 2019 in order to spread out the attendance, which will make social distancing easier.
Hopelands Gardens is at 135 Dupree Place.
The 50th Christmas Craft Show is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
There will be fewer vendors than usual, and their booths will be spaced farther apart than in the past both indoors and outdoors, Campbell said.
The Weeks Center is at 1700 Whiskey Road.
The 32nd Downtown Aiken Tree Lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Newberry Street Festival Center.
“We won’t be having free refreshments, but we’re hoping to have at least a food truck available,” Campbell said. “We’ll still have music and our computerized Christmas tree,” which was introduced in 2019.
A special appearance by Santa, and perhaps Mrs. Claus, is on the program, and Campbell expects there to be a community musical performance.
While planning Christmas in Hopelands, the Christmas Craft Show and the Aiken tree lighting ceremony, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism made sure that state and local requirements concerning COVID-19 could be met, Campbell said.
For more information about the holiday events that will be conducted this year by the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, visit aikenismagical.com. Details about other holiday happenings, such as the Night of 1,000 Lights, also can be found there.