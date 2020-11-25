Children's book project connects Aiken author, artist during pandemic

Distance has been strongly encouraged this year, but it did not stop two local artists from creating a new work of art and a new working relationship.
Aiken painter Amy Ness and children's author Jan Waugh teamed up this summer to create a new children's book for the world to enjoy.
Following a socially distant meeting in Waugh's garden, the two made an arrangement for Ness to create a series of 17 different illustrations for Waugh's latest book. The book, "Ridiculous Nicholas," is the third and final in a series based on Waugh's own son of the same name.
The project – a colorful array of simple, friendly images deciphering titular character Nicholas's latest adventure – acted as a flicker of light in an otherwise dark time in her life, Ness recalled.
"It was lovely, and [Waugh's] dialogue made it so easy to capture the images that she wanted in this character," Ness said.
After barricading herself away from her fellow artists and putting together a makeshift studio in her guest bedroom, Ness grappled with keeping her creative strive going.
Most of her art pieces reflected the environment of the pandemic in and outside of her home; and Ness could not create the happy, bright pieces she wanted to.
"I tried to paint daily, but most days I didn't have any focus ... and this gave me a focus," Ness said. "I could take my mind off the world spinning around me and put my full energy [on the project.]"
Now that she has a bit more illustrating experience under her belt, Ness hopes to one day branch out to create more illustrations, especially any future projects with Waugh.
Waugh began writing the Nicholas books following the birth of her son.
Waugh wrote the first of the Nicholas books, “A Banana Split for Nicholas” in 1980, when Nicholas was a young child; and then "Nicholas and the Tricycle Race” when Nicholas was set to have his first child.
"Ridiculous Nicholas" was written years ago, Waugh said, but she didn’t decide to make it into a book until one of her granddaughters encouraged her to do so.
Though Waugh doesn't plan to continue writing anytime soon, she said she is definitely interested in bringing Ness back on as an illustrator if she ever changes her mind.
"Ridiculous Nicholas" and Waugh's two preceding books can be purchased at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 3 Monkeys and several other stores in downtown Aiken. The book will be available on Amazon within the next few weeks, Waugh said.