Boo Bash drive-thru to offer safe Trick-or-Treat fun

trunk092.JPG (copy)
The Boo Bash drive-thru will replace the The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

Pictured: Carol Brockington gives out candy to kids as they come by her decorated car at the Trunk-or-Treat event at Citizens Park in 2018.

 Aiken Standard file photo

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is set to host its annual free Halloween event in the form of the Boo Bash drive-thru.

The event will be an alternative to the city's usual Trunk-or-Treat event, but will supply the safe fun, and of course, candy for trick or treaters.

The Boo Bash drive-thru will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 31 and will take place at four different locations: The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.

Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location. Organizations interested in sponsorship should call the Smith–Hazel Recreation Center at 803-293–7851.

Sponsorship and participation opportunities for local organizations include candy donations, monetary sponsorships and on-site participation.

