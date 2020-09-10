Boo Bash drive-thru to offer safe Trick-or-Treat fun

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is set to host its annual free Halloween event in the form of the Boo Bash drive-thru.
The event will be an alternative to the city's usual Trunk-or-Treat event, but will supply the safe fun, and of course, candy for trick or treaters.
The Boo Bash drive-thru will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 31 and will take place at four different locations: The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location. Organizations interested in sponsorship should call the Smith–Hazel Recreation Center at 803-293–7851.
Sponsorship and participation opportunities for local organizations include candy donations, monetary sponsorships and on-site participation.