Back in action: Aiken Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage

The sound of strings vibrated the air of USC Aiken's Etherredge Center on Sunday afternoon as the Aiken Symphony Orchestra prepared to serenade musical patrons after seven months of silence.
The concert, titled "Magnificent Strings," adhering to coronavirus health guidelines, featured some of the most renowned compositions in musical history, though the performance and the performers themselves looked and sounded noticeably different from the pre-pandemic concerts of yore, with the 16 performers and sole conductor donning masks in addition to their tuxedos.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra's concerts usually feature up to 50 musicians, but coronavirus safety guidelines have spurred the venue to reduce the full orchestral catalog to just bowed strings, the harpsichord and percussion instruments. The audience was also reduced to a third of what the venue can traditionally seat.
The orchestra is in a unique position performance-wise as woodwind or brass instruments, such as horns, trumpets or tubas, are currently banned from being used in musical performances as such instruments risk releasing respiratory droplets and spreading the coronavirus.
The woodwind and brass instrument musicians have no choice at the moment but to "sit and wait" for health guidelines to shift, said Deedee Vaughters, executive director of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra.
However, many of the affected musicians are on a specific form of unemployment for contract workers and teach music classes online, offsetting the financial sting of the pandemic.
During Sunday's pre-concert rehearsal, Nisan Ak, an assistant conductor with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, hummed the likes of Bach, Mozart and Tchaikovsky contently.
The required 6 feet of space between the performers presents a new and almost scientific predicament unique to musicians, Ak said.
The performers on stage had barely practiced with each other since the shutdown seven months prior and were having to relearn how to play with their fellow musicians once again.
Musicians work as one during a concert, Ak said, and rely on sound to signal the next cue in each composition.
"They can't hear each other as well (due to the distance), it's basically (a solo act) right now," Ak said. "They have to follow each other so closely in terms of sound ... but they can't right now, and there's a slight time difference between them."
A reversion to a traditional concert is still only a novel thought for now, but the show must go on.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra is planning for another concert in December, which can also be viewed online.
"Concerts like this are, hopefully, a temporary new reality, and soon we can go back to normal and get back to doing what we're good at, and that is putting on beautiful concerts..." said David Tavernier, a member of the orchestra's board of directors.