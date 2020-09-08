You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auditions for the Aiken Standard Virtual Talent Show to kick off next week

Talent Show (copy)
Buy Now

Fame-seekers across the CSRA can now audition for the Aiken Standard talent show starting Sept. 15.

 Metro Creative Connection

Auditions for Aiken's first ever virtual talent show are now open until Sept. 15.

Individuals can perform from the comfort of their own home, driveway or even their back yard and show the area their special talent.

Submissions can be anything from singing to juggling, playing an instrument or even telling jokes.

Videos can be submitted until Sept. 15 and will be shared with the Aiken Standard's online readers beginning Sept. 16.

The winner will be announced in the Sunday edition of the Aiken Standard on Oct. 4.

Video submissions can be made at the following link: aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/aiken-standards-virtual-talent-show/rounds/1/gallery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News