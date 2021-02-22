Artists inspired by Hopelands Gardens invited to participate in spring art show

Artists who have been inspired by Aiken's iconic Hopelands Gardens are invited to share their work with the local community.
The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch are planning an art show in honor of the Friends’ 50th anniversary this year.
The show is planned to take place at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W., from March 25 to April 30.
The exhibit will feature watercolors, oils, photographs, all 2D and 3D artwork which will reflect the diverse components of Rye Patch and Hopelands Gardens.
"Whether your medium is a photograph or painting of the Historic Horses, a watercolor of the gazebo, or an oil painting of the labyrinth, we would like for you to display your work to the community," reads a letter to artists from the Friends 50th Anniversary Committee. "Join us in our celebration by sharing your visual interpretation of these historic properties and show what makes these properties outstanding Aiken treasures."
For more information on how to be part of the show, email Peggy Thome at pegthom@icloud.com or Eddie Mann at eddie29803@att.net.
The following information will need to be sent to Eddie Mann by March 1: Artist's name and the title, medium, dimensions, and selling price of each work. A digital image of each work is also needed. (Artists receive 60% of their sales, and the Aiken Center for the Arts will receive 40%.)
A limited amount of non-sellable art will also be accepted.
Hopelands Gardens was bequeathed to the City of Aiken by Mrs. C. Oliver Iselin, and the 14-acre estate was opened in 1970 as a public garden, according to cityofaiken.gov.
For more information, visit www.hopelandsgardens.com.