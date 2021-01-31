Art exhibition in Aiken supports wildlife conservation; artists will paint live at opening reception

Art is the common thread through which Robert Campbell, Camryn Finnan and Whitney Kurlan contribute to the larger cause of wildlife awareness and conservation efforts. These artists channel their passions through creativity to build a body of work grounded in purpose. In the words of Rick Warren, “Knowing your purpose motivates your life. Purpose always produces passion, and nothing energizes like a clear purpose.”
The exhibits, titled "Going…Going…Gone" will run Feb. 4 through March 19 at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. At the exhibition’s opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Campbell and Kurlan will be painting live from Finnan’s photographs.
Campbell’s passion for the celebration of nature through art has led him to work closely with the International Conservation Community. He utilizes fundamentals of artistic skill to draw attention and evoke emotion in those who view his work, focusing on shapes, values, colors and edges to generate this effect. He has chosen to use his gift to promote awareness for the beauty, diversity and fragility of the natural world. Particularly moved by the rhino and its quiet strength, Campbell aims to capture the enthralling nature of this species’ presence of scale, power and beauty.
Kurlan embraced art as a means of expression and communication from an early age. For over 30 years, she has been using her work to give a voice to animals, from equines and local wildlife to large game and predators in other countries, including the painted dogs of Africa. She is driven to raise awareness for International Union for Conservation of Nature endangered species, giving her work a larger purpose and focus. She utilizes different mediums including pastels, acrylics, graphite, oils and watercolors to capture the light of a particular moment and a sense of movement in the subjects of her work.
Finnan has always been drawn to animals of the natural world and has come to channel this passion through photography of the perils and power of their presence. Born in South Africa, raised in Northern California and currently living in South Carolina, Finnan has woven her varied life experiences together in hopes of making a positive impact.
After a visit to family in South Africa, she learned of the use of K9s in service of protections against poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. Shortly thereafter, she became involved in the world of dog training back in the United States wherein she interned for five months and studied at a school for dog trainers for six months in preparation for work in the remote South African bush. She has documented her work and experiences, compelled from a heartfelt desire to work closely with the natural world and further moved to share the beauty of these experiences and creatures with others. Finnan is exhibiting her photographs from her time living and working as a K9 trainer in South Africa.
In addition to the opening reception, two artist talks with the exhibiting artists and guest speakers from conservation organizations will also be held in February. In-person seating will be limited, but participants can also join in via Zoom.
The first talk will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and will feature the three exhibiting artists as well as Paul Swart of Rhino Conservation Botswana.
The second talk will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, with the three exhibiting artists and Peter Blinston of Painted Dog Conservation. For more information or to reserve a seat for the artist talks, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.