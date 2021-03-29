Amp the Alley concert series returns this Thursday in Aiken

Aiken residents wanting to hear live music again while simultaneously having the opportunity to support local businesses are in luck as the Amp the Alley concert series is happening once again starting this Thursday.
The free concert series, which is being held at The Alley in downtown Aiken, will be held every Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The concert series is returning after a hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic safety protocols and will likely continue through October, said Jason Shepard, who does the booking for the concert series.
There’s a chance for November, but they’ll “probably deliberate” that later this season, he said.
There’s already plenty of room for excitement this week via the concert series.
At this Thursday’s event, attendees can enjoy the sounds of The Experiment and the I-20 Horns, a band based out of Aiken.
Shepard said the group tries to “cover a lot of bases.” He has heard them play rhythm and blues as well as rock. The band brings their “uniqueness” to all the songs they play, he said.
Shepard said he likes that the outdoor concert series offers a variety of different musical entertainment.
“It is such a relaxed and safe atmosphere that families show up,” he said.
He noted that the more people who are in The Alley, the better it is for the businesses.
“Please patronize the businesses,” he said.
Get a taste of The Experiment and the I-20 Horns at www.facebook.com/I20Horns and check out the Amp the Alley Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ampthealley for more information.