Aiken train museum's screening of 'Polar Express' takes attendees on chilly ride

Families stuck closely together Saturday night at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum for the annual screening of "The Polar Express."
The city-hosted movie night brought in a cold but excited crowd to the museum's train depot who were more than pleased that at least one holiday event was spared from the pandemic.
Pajama-clad children and adults munched on free popcorn as they watched the young protagonist's journey to maintain his belief in Christmas, though the complementary free hot chocolate was not part of the program this year.
"It's great, it really is," said Shanika Warren, mother of two.
The museum, which has held the event outside the train depot for several years now, had to cut back on the amount of people allowed, said Madison Bartlett with the City of Aiken.
Traditionally the event would allow up to 120 individuals, but the number was cut to only 50 due to health concerns.
However, such an adjustment allows for the city to continue hosting such events, especially in an outside capacity.
"Outside events are easier to manage," Bartlett said. "There's more room, more ventilation and people know how to adapt to (wearing masks) now than they did before."
The screening brought in an estimated 20 people.