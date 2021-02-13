Aiken Symphony Orchestra to present 'Our Fabulous Chamber Music'

The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will present a program of chamber selections at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, that will not only feature its traditional string ensemble but also its wind section which will serve as accompaniment.
The orchestra will be led by Dr. Donald Portnoy, its conductor and music director, and the program will take place at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Precautions for COVID-19 will be in place, including mandatory face masks for audience members and musicians.
Titled "Our Fabulous Chamber Music," the performance selections range from the skipping strings of Bella Bartok’s "Romanian Folk Dances," to the virtuosic wind and digital dexterity of "Clarinet Concerto, A Major," by W. A. Mozart, to the balanced classical style of Joseph Haydn’s "Symphony #83, G Minor." In addition, two popular selections, "Belle of the Ball" and "Blue Tango" by American contemporary composer, Leroy Anderson, will also be performed.
Hungarian composer Bartok originally composed the "Romanian Folk Dances" for piano in 1915, and later orchestrated the piece for small ensemble in 1917. This short work consists of six brief movements, and presents a range of emotions. Each of the six dances have a unique melodic signature originating from various regions of the Romanian/Hungarian countryside. The work’s original title was "Romanian Folk Dances from Hungary," but was later changed by Bartok when Transylvania became part of Romania in 1920. An important composer of the 20th century, Bartok’s other most noted works are "The Miraculous Mandarin" and "Concerto for Orchestra."
"The Clarinet Concerto, A Major," considered one of Mozart’s finest concertos, was composed in 1791, and published posthumously. It employs the traditional three-movement, concerto form. Zachary Bond, first chair clarinet for the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, will be featured in this selection.
"Symphony #83, G Minor," composed in 1785, was one of 106 symphonies penned by Haydn in his lifetime. Haydn’s prodigious outpouring solidly established the classical style to be followed by many of his successors. The work, known as one of a group of six “Paris” Symphonies, commissioned by the Paris concert society, was composed in the traditional four movement form. The work acquired the nickname, “La Poule,” meaning the hen, given to the work by someone in the 19th century, was suggested by the clucking second subject in the first movement.
"Belle of the Ball" and "Blue Tango" were composed by Anderson, an important, contemporary, American composer of light orchestra works. Many of his compositions were introduced by the Boston Pops Orchestra under the direction of Arthur Fiedler. "Blue Tango," composed in 1951, was the first instrumental recording to sell 1 million copies, and is easily recognized by contemporary listeners. Likewise, "Belle of the Ball," also composed in 1951, is well familiar in American contemporary, light orchestral music. Anderson would go on to compose scores of very popular works, was recognized by a number of music award organizations and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his works that were adapted for film and television.
Tickets are now on sale and patrons have the option to attend in person for $43, or via livestream for $25 per household. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 803-220-7251 or visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com.