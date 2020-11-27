Aiken Symphony Orchestra to continue holiday concert tradition

With masks and bows ready, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Christmas program of traditional holiday favorites this December.

Following a successful start to its 2020-2021 concert season in October, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra felt confident to continue with the season and has put forward the proper procedures to ensure the safety of its patrons and its performers.

The performance, titled "Home for the Holidays," will take place at the Etherredge Center located at the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, and will begin at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12.

University policies governing COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including mandatory face masks for audience and musicians.

The Aiken Symphony Orchestra, in existence since 2015, is comprised of professional musicians from the region.

"Home for the Holidays" will feature a special selection of classical and new favorites composed with solely stringed instruments, harpsichord, and percussion, including "The Nutcracker" by P.I. Tchaikovsky, "Amahl and the Night Visitors" by Gian Carlo Menotti, and "The Polar Express" by Ballard and Silvestri.

The orchestra will be led by its assistant conductor, Dr. Nisan Ak, and will feature two vocal soloists as part of the program.

In her Aiken Symphony Orchestra debut, Aiken soprano singer Kyah Bodiford will sing Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and “White Christmas.” Bodiford is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree in vocal performance at the University of South Carolina.

The second vocalist includes returning Aiken Symphony Orchestra performer Jane Jenkins Herlong who will sing “The Christmas Song” by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” composed by Noel Regney.

Additionally, both soloists will close with a duet of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

To account for coronavirus safety measures, all performers will remain 6 feet apart, and the front row seating will be blocked off. Seats between audience members will be spaced out as well.

Woodwind or brass instruments, such as horns, trumpets or tubas, are currently banned from being used in musical performances as such instruments risk releasing respiratory droplets and spreading the coronavirus.

The performance will be livestreamed and recorded through the sponsorship of Bank of America. Patrons have the option to attend in person with tickets $43 each, or via livestream at a cost of $25 per household. Livestream tickets may be purchased by calling the office at 803-220-7251 or email admin@aikensymphonyorchestra.com.

Patrons who purchase livestream tickets will be emailed a private link to the concert in advance of Dec. 12. In-person attendance tickets may be purchased via the symphony’s website, aikensymphonyorchestra.com.