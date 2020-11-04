Aiken quilters stitch together beautiful works of arts for show

One tradition saved from the grasp of the COVID-19 pandemic is Aiken's 40th annual Carolina Pine Quilters Quilt Show, just in time for the group's 35th anniversary as an official guild.
The Quilt Show – which runs at the Aiken County Historical Museum until Nov. 21 – features dozens of colorful, unique quilts stitched together by the hands of members of the guild, with each holding a little piece of each member's personality between each stitch.
This year's show was up in the air for a while, Barb Saporito, president of the Carolina Pine Quilters, said during the quilt show's opening day Wednesday, but an ongoing relationship with the museum allowed them to host the show once again, though on a slightly smaller scale.
The show expands through two rooms at the museum, with quilts decorating the front and back of several wire racks.
In the front room are quilts visitors to the museum can vote for as their favorite, while the adjacent room has other quilts that will be donated to various charities in the Aiken area.
Some of the quilts are themed, Saporito said, such as the 3-5 quilts that nod at the guild's 35-year anniversary; others act as a finished project of sorts, decorated with leftover quilting material a club member had in their home.
Keeping a club stitched together
The Carolina Pine Quilters has about 80 members who like to share their enthusiasm, skills and interest in quilting, though members have been scattered since the guild's last meeting in February when COVID-19 struck.
Usual club meetings are a learning experience, Saporito said, involving guest speakers and workshops where quilters show progress on some of their current projects.
However, with monthly meetings at the Trinity United Methodist Church temporarily on hold, members have kept in touch via email or phone, and continued to create new quilts from afar.
Being able to have the quilt show at all is a testament to the organization's ability to bring a bit of color back into the world, Saporito noted.
"I think it's an excellent, positive thing," Saporito said.
The Aiken County Historical Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
To learn about the Carolina Pine Quilters, visit its website at carolinapinequilters.org.