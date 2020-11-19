Aiken Jaycees Christmas Parade canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19

No festive holiday floats, decorated with tinsel, red bows and green wreaths, will be rolling through downtown Aiken in December.
The 2020 edition of the Aiken Jaycees Christmas Parade has been canceled, joining a long procession of events that previously had been scrubbed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The following message is posted at aikenjaycees.com.
“After discussing our options at length, the Aiken Jaycees have decided to cancel the Aiken Christmas Parade. As the number of COVID cases continue to rise in our area, we are concerned that we would not be able to create a safe environment for the participants and spectators.
“All payments (from participants) have been refunded and should show in your account within 5-10 business days. We hope the community understands and we look forward to seeing everyone next year.”
The weather for last year’s parade was sunny, and spectators lined Park Avenue and Laurens Street. Bagpipers, drummers and cloggers provided entertainment.
There also were vintage cars.
Santa Claus waved to smiling kids from atop an Aiken Department of Public Safety fire truck.
The Aiken Standard reported that proceeds from the parade would benefit Jaycee Camp Hope, which serves children and adults who have cognitive disabilities.
