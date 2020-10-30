Aiken hospital showcases 'artistry' of medical personnel with pumpkin contest

Aiken Regional Medical Centers upheld a spooky Halloween tradition this year when medical departments went head-to-head in a battle of ingenuity and creativity.
Billie Manz of Aiken Regional's human resources department said the annual Great Pumpkin Contest is a "long standing" hospital tradition. Medical staff have been competing in the contest for well over a decade, pitting their increasingly creative pumpkin carving and decorating skills against one another.
Manz said the contest brought some much-needed normalcy to the hospital this year after months of dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I think it was important to maintain that tradition," Manz said. "Obviously, it was something we had to tweak our usual rules for to incorporate social distancing. We had to bring in those coronavirus-safe practices."
There are two categories in the contest: decorating and carving. The teams present their pumpkins anonymously in the lobby of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, and outside judges – including two Aiken Standard employees – participate in the judging.
"It was nice to be a judge at such a joyful tradition for Aiken Regional Medical Centers," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager at the Aiken Standard. "Even with COVID-19, ARMC was able to host the pumpkin decorating and carving contest because of safety and health protocols they had in place for staff and guests."
First place in the carving category went to the Carolina Heart and Vascular Center for their "Peek-a-boo" pumpkin – which included a red-eyed baby doll's plastic head spinning slowly atop a decorated pumpkin. First place in the decorated category went to the Human Resources Department for "Sally - Pre and post quarantine" – a take on the cosmetic effects of not leaving the house or going to a salon for months in a pandemic world.
Several of the pumpkins this year focused on current events – such as coronavirus, or the presidential election. One pumpkin encouraged people to vote – another, riddled with white golf tees, was modeled after COVID-19.
"I love the artistry," Manz said. "I love when they put that extra special effort into it. Like on the peacock – those are real peacock feathers. The physician working on that team owns a peacock."
Manz said the contest allows medical staff to step out of their traditional roles and flex their creative muscles at work.
"We have a tendency to only see people for the job they do each day, but they have a whole life outside this place; and it's interesting to see that creativity," Manz said. "That level of teamwork and detail they put into their work is astounding."