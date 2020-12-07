Aiken Heart Show front-porch performers putting on Christmas encore

Several members of the Aiken Women's Heart Board are continuing their fundraising front porch performance phenomenon with "A Heartfelt Christmas Concert" this week.
Following the success of the feel-good comedy performance of "The Savannah Sipping Society" in November – an idea by the Heart Show's cast as a means of continuing their fundraising efforts following their canceled show – the group will carry on the charitable effort.
The concert, taking place at performer Salley Rich's home at 210 Knox Ave., in Aiken, will be a simple Christmas concert, said Jimmy Moore, a Heart Show performer, but with an emphasis on being a fundraising event.
The concert will raise money for theater scholarships for USC Aiken and the Aiken Community Theatre, as well as for the Aiken Women’s Heart Board.
With limited seating in Salley's backyard, tickets for the outdoor performance will be on sale in two ways.
The first option is a VIP fireplace lounge, which includes a fireplace seating with a max of 10 people per group for a minimum $800 donation. This deal includes two bottles of wine and charcuterie board.
The second option is simple fireplace seating with a max of six people per group for a minimum $200 donation. Participants will need to bring their own chairs.
There will be a limit of 48 audience members in the yard.
All seating includes wood, s’mores and hot chocolate. Personal coolers are allowed.
"A Heartfelt Christmas Concert" runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12. Seating opens at 2:30 p.m., and the show starts at 3 p.m.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" helped raise $4,000 for the Aiken Community Theatre's Youth Wing and theater scholarships for USC Aiken during its three-day run, Moore said.